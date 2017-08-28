PHOTO: Samira Bawumia shakes ‘slay Queens’

The wife of Ghana’s vice president, Samira Bawumia, is no doubt in a top class when it comes to fashion taste.

She seems to be outshining the queens of Ghanaian red carpet, what is now known to all as ‘slay queens’. It is as if the majority of the ‘slay queens’ have gone to bed.

Some people naturally look good in whatever they wear, and Samira comes across as such.

Last week, she was among several other high-profile guests to grace this year’s Glitz Style Awards, and according to a report by Yen.com.gh, she turned heads as usual when she appeared on the red carpet with her stunning dress.

Subsequently, photos of her outfit at the event enjoyed a lot of commentary on social media circles.

She always trends somehow with her fashion style when she steps out, as that was not the first time the mother of four has been admired and loved by many for her impressive fashion taste.

Samira Bawumia was recently quoted for admitting that she loves to look good but looking good is not what keeps her awake at night.

According to her, her real focus is not just to look good but how she can impact the lives of other people positively with her good looks.

“Everyone knows I love to look good and I try. Even though I like to look good, that is not what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night is thinking about how I can make a difference in people’s lives. After all, when all is said and done, it’s not what you wore or what you did, but what it meant to the people. It’s the impact you made in people’s lives,” peacefmonline quoted her.