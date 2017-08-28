Okyeame Kwame wants his wife’s younger sister as ‘ntoso)’

Just before you get real mad and want to insult Ghanaian rap artist and family man Okyeame Kwame, relax and read till the end.

Yes, Okyeame Kwame has mad love for his wife Mrs. Annica Nisah Appau but just like Oliver Twist, it seems the rap Doctar wants me.

Gushing over a picture of the younger sister to his wife, Okyeame Kwame narrated how the traditional Akan family would “give off” the sibling, preferably the unmarried younger sister to a prominent man who married from the family and took very good care of the daughter.

He however seemed to remind the family as he believed the tradition might have eluded them despite taking good care of their daughter (his wife), lol.

Okyeame Kwame now has a journey and guess what? The journey is to march to the family house of his wife to demand for the second wife.

As funny as the post could be, the younger sister of Annica also expressed interest in meeting the rapper halfway through his journey.

That means there’s a mutual consent. (wink)

Check out the post made by Okyeame Kwame.

“Back in the day when tradition was tradition, if a prominent man married a lady from a decent family and the marriage worked well, the family would present the wife’s younger sibling as ntoso). I’ve been waiting for my wife’s family to present this lady, @santes_hair, as my ntoso). It seems the Akan tradition has eluded them????????. So this evening, I’m matching on to Kumasi to go and take my second wife…. WISH ME WELL????????????”