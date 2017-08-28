NPP is not Cassava to mature in 6 Months – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Ghanaians, notably the youth, not to listen to vile propaganda and lies being leveled against the current Akufo-Addo administration by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“President Akufo-Addo’s government is not cassava to mature in six months,” Mr. Kufuor told critics of the current NPP administration, stating that President Akufo-Addo’s government is implementing policies to ensure proper development of the country.

He particularly entreated the populace not to fall for the NDC’s weak and unfounded claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, has failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

According to him, eight months is too short for anybody to accuse the NPP administration of not delivering on its promises, predicting that the party, which has a four-year mandate, would surely fulfill its campaign promises within that period.

He disclosed this when addressing NPP delegates from the 275 constituencies of the country during a mammoth rally to climax the ruling political party’s annual National Delegates’ Conference at the Victoria Park in Cape Coast Central Region, on Saturday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca; Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira; Fredie Blay; John Boadu; Sammy Awuku as well as other party gurus, were all present.

Jabs NDC

Mr. Kufuor accused the NDC of always indulging in propaganda and lies to confuse the masses, admonishing the citizenry to treat the NDC’s concocted political messages with the contempt they deserve.

According to him, while in opposition, the NDC promised to introduce a one-term payment of premium of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but could not implement it after eight years in political office.

“Don’t listen to the blatant lies being peddled about the Akufo-Addo administration by the NDC. They (NDC) could not implement the one-term premium payment of the NHIS, yet they have the audacity to accuse the NPP,” he fumed.

Nana Promises Real Development

Mr. Kufuor stated that the fulfillment of Nana Akufo-Addo’s campaign promises would ensure the rapid development of the country, and urged the citizenry to exercise patience and support the government.

“Once the NPP programmes have been rolled out, their benefits would be experienced by the people for more than two decades,” Mr. Kufuor said, stressing that Ghana is now in the safe hands of Nana Akufo-Addo as the president.

Gov’t For The Youth

Mr. Kufuor charged the youth in the country to rally behind the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, pointing out that the current government has better plans to massively transform the lives of the youth.

“The youth of this country, this is your government,” the former Ghanaian leader assured, indicating that the high unemployment situation and other challenges facing the country would soon be a thing of the past.

He said he was extremely happy to see thousands of youth on the streets of Cape Coast dressed in NPP colours during the party’s conference, and pointed out that the NPP, which has the backing of the youth, has a strong future.