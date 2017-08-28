NPP has turned the SSNIT scandal into a witch hunt – NDC Communicator

Communications team member of the opposition National Democratic congress (NDC) Nana Kakra, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of turning the 72 million dollars social security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) software scandal into a political witch hunt.

Explaining his reasons behind his comment, he said that members of the NPP were delighted that the incident happened under the previous administration and have started making insinuating statements suggesting that some members of the former administration were involved.

“Whatever the NPP is saying about probing into the SSNIT issue favours them. They are excited because it happened under our era. NPP has politicised this issue,”he said.

Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Agoo TV’s local breakfast show, Yensempa, Nana Kakra attributed this whole brouhaha to lack of effective supervision in our various state institutions. According to him, the only way to prevent such occurrence in the future is to make sure that there is effective supervision in government agencies.

Nana Kakra has also called on government to take action and bring all persons involved in the issue to book. He noted that there has been several instances where the Public Accounts committee has unravelled similar cases yet less is being done to retrieve monies and bring persons involved to justice.

SSNIT is currently under investigation by the Economic and Organised crime Office into the award of $72 million software contract to Perfect Business Solutions Limited.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Nana Kwabena Agyare