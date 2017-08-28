Mikefeli drops Googey dance challenge video on Sept.1

RnB Sensation ‘MikeFeli’ will drop a new dance challenge next month on the 1st of September.

Titled “#GooGey Dance Challenge“, the video will officially be released on Friday 1st of September , on the artiste website, mikefeli.com .



The website is a timeline of his humble beginnings which contains his current project – music and videos.#GooGey Dance Challenge” seeks to promote his new single #GooGey.Can you dance ?Well then, dance and win some awesome

prices.

Post a Video of you dancing to his new single GooGey and Tag on Facebook with the Hastag ‘#GooGey Dance Challenge’



Born Michael Kwaku Marfo Frimpong’Mikefeli’ needs no introduction. Over the past year, Mikefeli has combined strikingly original music

with euphoric rhythms and has quickly become recognized as one of the most captivating artists of the new age in Ghana.

This is certainly one for the books. You would definitely want to check this out and don’t forget to share and comment below.

Music lovers can also get copies of the song on Aftown,iTunes, Google play, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify and Shazam among others.