Masked gun wielding men chase Asiedu Nketia

Gunmen wielding AK47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons and wearing mask to cover their identity have attacked General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia at Teacher Mante in the Eastern Region Monday afternoon.

According to Asiedu Nketia, the attackers who were driving a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number, GT 666 – 12 accosted him and other occupants of his vehicle and harassed them.

He said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen that he mustered courage, stepped out to confront the armed men, following which the men who he’s sure were not police men, fled.

“We made an attempt to take a picture of the gun men but we were not successful, so I called National Security to inform them of what has happened so that they could alert any barrier on that road in a bid to arrest the gun men but I’m yet to hear from them.”

He said none of the persons he’s was traveling with suffered any injury during the scary incident.