Lil Win is not a Musician – Wei Ye Oteng

Entertainment critic and sound engineer, Justice Oteng known in showbiz circles as Wei Ye Oteng has stated that although Kojo Nkansah known as Lil Win is good with his act as a singer, that doesn’t qualify him to be a musician.

He said he sees his songs as way of entertaining his fans and also attract attention.

“Some songs go viral not because the songs are too nice but rather the personality behind and the relationship. Lil Win is known to be an entertainer so the fact that his songs are popular out there doesn’t make him a musician. There are several things that account in music than just being popular so for me I’ll classify Lilwin’s songs as just for laughs,” he told Kasapa Entertainment host, Kojo Preko Dankwa on Kasapa 102.5FM “I was impressed when VGMA took him out of the nominees. One needs to rise up to a certain standard before he or she can be considered as a musician. If I’m to choose one actor who is also a musician, that will be Agya Koo because he was once a contemporary highlife singer. We have enough jokers in the industry already,” he added.

Jennifer Okine