Hot Audio: NPP should not dare me – A Plus

Musician A Plus is threatening to expose activities of some elements in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if he is pushed to the wall.

Kwame A Plus over the weekend made several allegations of fraud and corruption against the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.

He described them as “stupid” indicating that he could not fathom why the President could appoint such corrupt officials.

Reacting to the claims, Mr Asenso-Boakye accused musician A Plus of “sheepishly” using social media to attack him and colleague Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor by tagging them as “thieves” and “corrupt arrogant fools”.

“NPP delegate’s congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid deputy chief of staffs. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” A Plus, who is a staunch supporter of President Nana Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook page, a post which started a war of words between the two gentlemen.

Mr Asenso-Boakye in his post denied scheming to "fleece" the country and accused A Plus of developing a "nauseating sense of entitlement" which does not speak well of him.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen programme Monday, A Plus urged Mr Asenso-Boakye to tell the whole world why he (A Plus) reported him to President Nana Akufo-Addo a few weeks ago.

He said claims by the Deputy Chief of Staff are baseless and do not hold water.

“The Genesis of this entire matter is because of a request Asenso made. He has made more requests of me than the other way around. His claims are just baseless” he said.

