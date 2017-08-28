Hot Audio: I will silence A Plus – Abronye DC

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has vowed to silence musician A Plus before he destroys the party.

According to Abronye DC, A Plus’ attacks on the two Deputies Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor is borne out of hatred after they refused to liaise with the Controller General to give him printing of pay slip contract.

“A Plus is just greedy and corrupt. He only wanted to use his useless songs to get a printing pay slip contract from the Controller General and that’s why he has hatred for the deputies because they refused him.

“A Plus didn’t contribute to NPP’s victory, not even his useless songs and he is not only musician who composed a song for the party during the elections and so he should shut up else I will silence and torment him before he disgrace all of us in the party” he said on Accra based Neat FM.

Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso-Boakye has accused musician A Plus of “sheepishly” using social media to attack him and colleague Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor by tagging them as “thieves” and “corrupt arrogant fools”.

“NPP delegate’s congress…. seven months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid deputy chief of staffs. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” A Plus, who is a staunch supporter of President Nana Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook page.

In a riposte, however, Mr Asenso-Boakye denied scheming to “fleece” the country and accused A Plus of developing a “nauseating sense of entitlement” which does not speak well of him.

But Abronye DC commenting on the issue noted that, while faithful party servants are busy working hard to ensure the government fulfills its promises to the people of Ghana, ‘unfaithful’ A Plus is determined to rock the boat, despite winning and executing a project at BOST.

Citing himself as an example, the NPP man said he and other party executives are yet to benefit from any contract or even a position in government but are determined to ensure the party and President Akufo-Addo succeed in transforming Ghana’s economy.

He urged A Plus to immediately report to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and provide evidence to his claims else he would be personally drag him to the National Security for making damming allegations against government officials.

“Small boy A Plus should run to the BNI now and report the issue if he thinks he has evidence to support his claim else I will drag him there because we won’t allow you to make false accusations and go scot-free.” He warned.

