Govt reserves 30% of sch. feeding contracts to Gender Minister

Government by a Cabinet decison has reserved 30% of school feeding contracts in each district for protocol from the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection for the 2017/2018 academic year.

A letter signed by Acting National Coordinator of the National School Feeding Programme, William Charles Quao and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com which details guidelines on caterer selection and contract procedure among other things, said the application forms must be sold at a cost of GHC 50.00 and accounted to MMCDEs, which is also a novelty.

The panel to do the selection of caterers should be chaired by an MMDCE and should comprise an Educationist, a health Practitioner, a Caterer nominated by the Gender Minister, two women opinion leaders, with one of the members being selected as a Secretary.

The final selection from the districts which excludes the 30% of protocol, the directive noted, should include; strong women activists, female opinion leaders, other women executives, Queenmothers and members of women groups.