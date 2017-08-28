Ghana meets Naija UK thrill thousands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The UK edition of the Ghana meets Naija concert thrilled thousands with electrifying performances back to back from the artistes.

While Ghana was strongly represented by dancehall acts Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, among others, Nigeria’s Afro-dancehall act Burna Boy failed to show up.

The concert which was held at the O2 Arena in London also saw a host of other musicians, including Kwamz & Flava and Eugy dazzle the crowd.

Also gracing the event was UK-based duo Reggie and Bollie, with a host of Djs from both Ghana and Nigeria displaying their best on the turn tables.

The Ghana meets Naija concert – brought together by Empire Entertainment – has been held in Ghana for the last seven years.