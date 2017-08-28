Don’t let me die before you honour me – Jewel Ackah to NDC

Veteran highlife musician Jewel Ackah has told the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that if they have any help to offer him, they should do so now while he is still alive.

Addressing an NDC group who donated GHC2, 000 to cut down the cost of his medication, Ackah thanked the group for their kind gesture.

“I want to remind them that they shouldn’t let me die before they come and make Jewel Ackah….Jewel Ackah”.

Jewel, who is known for the popular party anthem for the National Democratic Congress has been battling stroke and other sicknesses for the past 10 years.