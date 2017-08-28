Don’t let me die before you honour me – Jewel Ackah tells NDC

Veteran highlife musician Jewel Ackah has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support him now if they have the means, and not wait until he’s dead.

The highlife legend weeks after he had expressed gross disappointment in NDC party for neglecting him after he fell sick, received a donation of GHC2,000 from a concerned NDC group to cut down the cost of his medication, Ackah thanked the group for their kind gesture.

“I want to remind them that they shouldn’t let me die before they come and make Jewel Ackah…Jewel Ackah”.

He’s reported to have been battling stroke and other sicknesses for the past 10 years.

Jewel Ackah was the famous musician who composed the NDC anthem, “Arise Arise”. The highlife icon was one of the many musicians who popularized highlife music in the 1980s and 1990s.