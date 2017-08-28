Appoint more of us into public office – PNC begs Akufo Addo

The opposition Peoples National Convention (PNC) has appealed to President Nana Akufo Addo to appoint more of its members into public service.

The President on Monday, July 10, 2017, assigned the PNC’s leader and Flagbearer in the 2016 general election, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, an ambassadorial role.

His portfolio, Ambassador at Large, was granted him at an event held at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

But that appointment seemed to have divided the PNC as some of the party’s National Executives including National Chairman, Bernard Mornah and General Secretary, Atik Mohammed claimed it came to them as a shock because Dr Mahama never hinted them of any such appointment.

Atik who had issues with the manner in which Dr Mahama conducted himself, vowed to get the party to take a decison on its leader, but he (Atik) ended up being suspended as General Secretary for his continuous dispect of Dr Mahama. He nonetheless claims the his purported suspension is ultra vires.

But the PNC’s National Vice President, Haruna Asante while presenting the party’s fratenal message at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Conference in Cape Coast on Saturday, pleaded with the President to look more in the direction of the PNC for appointment as they have competent members ready to serve Ghana in public office.

“This message is coming from no mean a personality than the Ambassador at Large, Dr Edward Mahama. His Excellency, we’re grateful for such a recognition and we’re appealing to you that it shouldn’t ed there. We have a lot of capable people in our mist.”