Akufo-Addo on the right track – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has backed the President’s approach of dealing with corruption in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his fight against corruption, stressing that every corruption allegation against any of his ministers and appointees which is backed by evidence shall not be swept under the carpet.

He said such allegation, shall be investigated by the law enforcement agencies and subsequently punish whoever is found culpable.

“You hear every now and then that there is corruption in the Akufo-Addo’s government. Let me reassure you of one thing, every allegation about corruption against any official or a member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies – every single one.

“Those who made that allegation it is better you support it with evidence when making this allegation of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it. I am not going to preside over a government that will support corruption in the country. We need to deal with it,” he underscored in an address at the weekend during the governing NPP’s Annual National Delegates Conference in Cape Coast.

Commenting on this in an interaction with Journalists, the former leader argued that the mechanism used by Akufo-Addo in investigating the barrage of corruption scandals so far in his government is apt.

For instance, he said the Mr. Akufo-Addo’s modus operandi used in dealing with the scandal that hit the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd(BOST) cannot be faltered.

“The President’s approach, I believe, is the right approach. After all, he is a lawyer and you don’t convict people before you’ve even investigated and tried them. So, the president’s approach is the right one. The most important thing for all of us to look forward to is that whoever is appointed as the Special Prosecutor will be the type of good person we are talking about. Get the right person in the right place and get solutions.”