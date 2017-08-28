Akufo-Addo gave me a nice treat – Anyidoho

48 hours after gracing the 25th National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, says he will forever remain grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the warm reception accorded him and his team.

President Akufo-Addo, he noted, gave him a very nice treat and through his men, ensured his safety back to Accra.

Recounting his experience at the event which was held at the campus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region on Saturday, August 26, 2017, Anyihodo who has been an avowed critic of the Akufo-Addo-led government said he was completly touched by the warm reception accorded him and his team by his political opponents.

“To be honest, I was really impressed with the reception the NPP accorded us [NDC team]. In fact, for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, himself to ask me whether I and my delegation are okay alone is enough. They did very well. John Boadu, Sammy Awuku, Adomako Baafi, Hopeson Adorye and the deputy Interior Minister himself, Henry Quartey, were all very nice to us. The deputy Interior Minister was personally in-charge of my personal security and then made sure that everything was okay to the extent that he gave us a Police dispatch rider to accompany us from the Congress grounds out of the traffic onto the main Cape-Coast-Accra highways before returning.

“Then when I got to Winneba, to my surprise, I saw Hon. Henry Quartey again who told me he wanted to check up on me whether everything is okay with me. I found that very touching,” he noted when interacting with Fiifi Banson on Anopa on Kasapa 102.5 FM on Monday, August 28, 2017.

The warm reception accorded the NDC team, Anyidoho stressed, demonstrates that Ghana has a “real brand of democracy” which must be “protected” at all cost.