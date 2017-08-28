A poorly managed education sector will only produce half-baked products – Nollywood actor

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared his opinion on the ongoing ASUU strike action caused by the failure of the Federal Government to meet the union’s long-time demands.

The star of hit TV series “Professor Johnbull“, Kanayo in an Instagram post insisted that both sides have a lot of work to do to resolve the issue at hand. He explained that just as Universities are funded by NGOs abroad, ASUU should also seek other sources of funding.

He also stated that the Government would do well not to play politics with ASUU as the future of Nigerian students are at stake. He wrote:

“Hello Proximate People, a great evening salutation. Dress the way you want to be addressed. I was just dressing up for Lectures before the ASUU strike. Does the Government sponsor the Education sector abroad?

Why are there no strikes in the institutions in the West? Many non-governmental organizations fund the sector and relieve the Government of the burden of the management and control of this critical sector.

A poorly managed education sector will only produce half baked products. The government must not play Politics with ASUU, so also must ASUU also statutorily seek for other funding modules. Enjoy a pleasant weekend #OverAndOut”