A-Plus attacking Dep. CoS because he denied him contract – Abronye

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, claims controversial musician A-Plus is attacking the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye because he refused him a contract at the Controller and Accountant General Department.

According to him, A-Plus desperately wanted the contact for the printing of public sector workers payslip and wanted the Deputy Chief of Staff to facilitate the move, but the latter refused.

A-Plus who is a staunch supporter of President Nana Akufo-Addo took to his Facebook page to attack Francis Asenso Boakye and colleague Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor by tagging them as “thieves” and “corrupt arrogant fools”.

He wrote “NPP delegates congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid deputy chief of staffs. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” A Plus,

In a riposte, however, Mr Asenso-Boakye denied scheming to “fleece” the country and accused A Plus of developing a “nauseating sense of entitlement” which does not speak well of him.

“It’s a shame that you would sheepishly use your social media platform and following to seek to besmirch my image and reputation simply to score some measure of revenge for my inability to accede to your request,” Mr Asenso-Boakye replied on Facebook, adding that: “I will not be intimidated by your vile attacks on my person or held to ransom.”

But speaking on Asempa FM Monday, Abronye stated that A-Plus whose contribution to the NPP’s victory he described as insignificant has benefited from the Akufo Addo government far more than most NPP communicators and activists who toiled to bring the party to power.

“You’re accusing some people of corruption, meanwhile, you went harrassing the deputy Chief of Staff to help you get the contract to print out pay slip of public sector workers, claiming the person who has the contract is an NDC member and as such must have his contract cancelled. He refused to use his power and influence to satisfy you and now you turn round and accuse him of being corrupt. Is what A-Plus wanted to be done for him not part of the corruption. As we speak he’s doing good business at BOST, hauling fuel, but most of our polling station executives across the country have not had such benefits and yet he’s not content and wanting more.”