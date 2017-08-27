You have no excuse to lose corruption fight – PPP tells Akufo-Addo





The Progressive People’s Party(PPP) wants the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government to commit itself to ensuring that corruption scandals are dealt with, as promised in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

According to the General Secretary of the PPP, Murtala Mohammed, the PPP agrees in principle to the idea of having an institution that tackles public sector corruption, and hence must be established soon.

Speaking at the National Delegates Conference at Cape Coast, Murtala said the governing NPP must not fail Ghanaians on the widespread corruption issues which ought to be investigated for possible prosecution.

“We were happy to hear that in your quest to fight corruption, you’ll no longer declare a zero tolerance for it but you’ll set up a Special Prosecutor’s office. We were happy, because we said that separating the Attorney General’s Department from the Ministry of Justice was the way to go. But the intention was to fight corruption and so in the same spirit if your Special Prosecutor’s Office will deal with corruption we were happy. And so we want to remind you that it is important for nation building for us to keep to our promise. And so the people who voted you into power are watching.” he said in a solidarity message Saturday during the NPP’s National Delegates Conference at Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ruling New Patriotic Party’s 2017 Annual National Delegates Conference took place at the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast, attended by over 5,000 delegates drawn across the country.

The conference considered some proposals for amendment aimed at consolidating the constitution of the party especially when it comes to their internal elections as well as overall running of the party.