Work on technocracy to keep you in power for over 12 years – Kufour to NPP

Former President John Kufuor is urging the current leadership of the party to strategise and keep the party in power for a long time.

He said it is only when the party keeps on winning consistently would the roots of the party go deep and the NPP will become the party of the nation.

He was speaking at the National Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party currently underway in the Central Region.

The Conference, the highest decision making body of the party has converged to assess the party’s performance in government so far and to discuss new reforms for the party.

Under the theme: “Our roots, our experience and our future,” the party will begin to chart a new course in government in the hope of staying in power at least for a

Ex-president Kufuor believes the party has the DNA to discharge a duty to the nation.

In an era where technology reigns, Mr Kufuor called for the institution of what he refers to as “technocracy.”

Explaining what he refers to as technocracy, the ex-president who ruled the country from 2000-2008 said the party must begin to employ intelligent and professional guys who have no ambitions for political power but only interested in working at the backroom strategizing for the party.

This he said will make the party stronger and more focused.

“It has taken a long time to come to power. We must keep on winning three, four or five times,” he said to a rapturous applause from the thousands of party faithful who had converged at Cape Coast.

The conference saw good will messages from members of some of the opposition parties including the NDC who was represented by the Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho.