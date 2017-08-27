We need God’s intervention; Akufo-Addo prays as NPP wraps up confab

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has wrapped up its delegates conference with a thanksgiving service in Cape Coast, where Nana Akufo-Addo called for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.

“We have to remember at all times that we need intervention of the lord on daily basis in our life so that He can give us wisdom, courage, health and compassion so that we can do our work to the benefit of our people of Ghana,” Nana Akufo-Addo pleaded the Almighty.

The service took place at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral a day after the NPP’s national delegates’ congress which saw a number of proposals for amendment to the party’s constitution.

The proposals included making changes to Article 3 of the NPP Constitution which deals with expulsion and forfeiture of membership.

Article 3 (G) clause 2 states: “Whenever a member ceases to be a member through resignation, expulsion from the Party or forfeiture of membership, the person may reapply for membership of the Party and the person may be readmitted on conditions provided in the Constitution, except where the National Executive Committee decides.”

However, the majority caucus among others is proposing that affected members serve between eight to ten years before they are re-admitted into the party.

Joy News’ Correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko reported that President Akufo-Addo said the choice of Cape Coast as the venue for the conference is to show appreciation and recognition for the ‘sweet victory’ the Central Region gave the NPP in the last elections.

The party went into the elections with only seven seats but came out with 19 resulting in the governing party securing an overwhelming majority in Parliament.