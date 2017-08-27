Kufuor: Akufo-Addo gov’t not cassava to mature in 6months

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is asking Ghanaians to allow President Akufo-Addo more time to put his programmes together to propel the country into prosperity.

Addressing a mammoth rally of party faithful at the Victoria Park in Cape Coast Saturday, Mr. Kufuor said eight months is too short a period to assess the performance of a government. Earlier, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its 25th National Delegates’ Conference at the Cape Coast University.

The Nana Addo-led government promised a free senior high school education, one district, one factory, one village, one dam in the three northern regions, a stable economy hinged on production and not taxation, an industrialised sector with lots of jobs for many unemployed youth.

Based on these promises, his government was given an overwhelming mandate and the time has come for the president to deliver on the promises.

Speaking in the Akan dialect (Twi), the former President questioned why critics of President Nana Akufo-Addo will expect so much from a government that is barely a year in office, when it takes cassava, a staple of much of the world’s table, between six to seven months to be ready for cultivation.

How can you expect this government to deliver everything it promised during the campaign period in just this eight-month period, he asked in Twi.

“Even the scriptures tell us ‘with patience you can move mountains’” and therefore, he urged the electorate to continue to support the policies that the government will soon be rolling out.

According to the former President, the policies to be rolled out will not be “a nine-day wonder” but those that when fully matured, can make the NPP continue to govern the country for the next 20 years.

Ghana not poor

Taking his turn to address the charged crowd, President Nana Akufo-Addo said bad policies by previous administration have made the country endowed with much economic wealth, become poor.

He said soon, he is currently dealing with the huge debt left behind by the John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Soon, people will begin to see the good things the NPP promised Ghanaians, the President assured.

Nana Akufo-Addo earlier said the major preoccupation of the government is to create an enabling environment for the private sector to create jobs for the people.

“It is not possible for all of us to have jobs in the state machinery. There are not enough jobs here,” the president said.