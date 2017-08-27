I will not preside over corruption – President vows

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday vowed not to preside over a corrupt government, warning his appointees that the law would catch up with them if found to engage in practices that demean good governance.

He said any allegation of corruption against any of his appointees would be investigated, vigorously and thoroughly, by the security agencies.

“I am not going to preside over a government that is corrupt…any allegation made against any of my officials that is genuine would be investigated,” President Akufo-Addo said at the National Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the University of Cape Coast.

President Akufo-Addo said the people of Ghana had put their trust in the NPP Administration and, thus, any official in his government, who attempted to abuse that trust, would be severely sanctioned.

He said the Party had put in a lot of efforts to get to where it was, hence he would not allow anyone to “rock and capsize the boat.”

The President said in as much as he had directed the law enforcement agencies to investigate acts of corruption, those who made the allegations should be able to substantiate them for the law to take its course.

He gave the assurance that his government, and indeed the NPP, would be faithful to guarantee the freedoms of the people and fulfil all the pledges it made to ensure principled governance.

“Failed promises undermine our prospects and the confidence people have in political leaders…I will not allow anyone to capsize our boat,” he said.

Already, President Akufo-Addo said, government’s policies geared at bettering the socio-economic fortunes of Ghana was yielding results, and that by the end of his term, the country would have witnessed unprecedented prosperity.

He said he had every confidence in Ghana’s future ad ding that “we will stay on course to ensure double digit growth to transform the economy of our great country”.

The President, however, cautioned that the success of his government was dependent on the conduct of his officials, saying; “Our conduct is what will determine our success”.

“If we conduct ourselves well, and respect the vision and aspirations of Ghanaians, we are assured of victory upon victory,” he said.