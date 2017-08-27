Hot video: Bawumia, wife, Ministers show dance moves

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)delegates conference in Cape Coast was not only business but also pleasure.

In what appeared to be a contest, the occasion saw Hon. Ursula Owusu, Boakye Agyarko, Adwoa Safo, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, among others exhibit their dance prowess as they danced to songs by Ghanaian artistes, including Dobble’s ‘Christy’, Guru’s ‘Samba’, Bisa Kdei’s ‘Jwe’ and Shatta Wale’s ‘Kakai’.

Not exempting themselves from the contest, Vice President, Dr. Bawumia and wife, Samira took to the dance floor and danced to Shatta Wale’s hit song, ‘Obordorbidi’.

Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah was next on stage as he performed a new song released to honour President Akufo-Addo.

Watch full video

