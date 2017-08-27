Akufo-Addo’s deputy Chief of Staff corrupt, stupid – A Plus

Vociferous musician and satirist, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has labeled Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, deputies to the Chief of Staff as stupid and corrupt appointees of the President.

In a Facebook post, A Plus who declared his support for then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 electioneering campaign and contributed to the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) through his craft, wondered why the two personalities were appointed to serve in government.

While commending the Akufo-Addo-led administration for a good job done since assumption of office, A Plus stated unequivocally that, Messrs Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor are thieves, arrogant, corrupt and stupid, hence, do not merit the appointment.

“NPP delegates congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid deputy chief of staffs. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” his post read.

A Plus, however did not state the basis for his allegation. Francis Asenso-Boakye’s activity in the NPP goes back to his tertiary education days where he was among the founders of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He has been Political Assistant to Nana Akufo-Addo since 2008.

Prior to joining the staff and campaign of Nana Akufo-Addo, he held positions at the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare (MESW), Global Media Alliance (GMA), Delta Acquisitions and Development, Delaware, USA, Michigan House of Representatives, Michigan, USA, Ghana Free Zones Board (GFZB), and Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC).

Mr. Jinapor on the other hand became a Campaign Aide to Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2007 NPP Presidential Primaries and held this position for both the 2008 and 2012 General Elections.