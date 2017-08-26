Respect to Ghanaians will keep us in power for long – Akufo-Addo to appointees





President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sounded a word of caution to his appointees about the future of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stressing that the continuous stay in power of the elephant family will very much depend on their conduct in office.

He believes that it is only through the show of respect and humility to the Ghanaian people that the NPP will stay in power for many years.

Any act of insubordination and the show opulence, he added, will result in the party being kicked out of government by the very people who voted them into power.

“The future of our party is about the success of this government. And the success of the government is about our conduct. Each one of us, beginning with me, the President, through the Vice-President, through the Chief of Staff, through the Ministers of State and their deputies, through Regional Ministers and their deputies, Regional Chairmen and their executives, the executives and the people they put in, District Chief Executives – our conduct is what will determine the success of our government. “Jointly and severally, if we conduct ourselves well, if we respect the wishes and aspirations of the Ghanaian people that brought us here today, and comport ourselves, with dignity, with humility, as people who have come to provide service to our nation, that is the foundation that will allow us to build upon victory and upon victory and upon victory for the future of our country,” he stressed.

The President sounded this caution to his appointees when addressing the 25th National Delegates Conference which is ongoing at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

Over 5,000 delegates drawn across the country are participating in the conference which has an agenda to amend the party’s constitution.

President Akufo-Addo commenting further promised to do whatever he can within his might to ensure that the vision of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition lives on.

“I came here today to reassure you that me, who is a child of this tradition who has spent his life in the struggle of this tradition, everything that is within me that I can do to make sure that this tradition continues to live and flourish and provide the basis for the deliverance of Ghana, every breathe and strength that is in me, I am going to use it for this purpose in developing Ghana.”