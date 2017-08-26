NPP intends to be in power for 30 years – U/W Chairman





The Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman, aka Alhaji Short, has disclosed that the elephant family intends to be in power in for thirty (30) years and beyond and will leave no stone unturned to realize this dream.

The first step towards the realization of this dream, he noted, was the need for the party to unifier their front and ensure inclusiveness for all party followers.

This, Alhaji Short noted, will enable every member of the party to contribute 100% of his or her resources towards the realization of this dream.

The second step, he added, was the amendment of the party’s constitution to address the numerous challenges they have identified to reflect what the party truly stand for in contemporary democratic society.

“We intend to stay in power for 30 years and beyond. That is why we are strengthening our front by amending our constitution. If we are able to achieve this, most of the policies we intend implementing will be achieved and Ghanaians are going to benefit a lot,” he noted.

Alhaji Short who is aspiring for the National Chairman position of the party made this observation in an interaction with TV 3 at the ongoing ‘Delegates Conference’ of the NPP at Cape Coast in the Central Region on Saturday, August 26, 2017.