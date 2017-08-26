Jollof festival comes off today





Think Mahogany in collaboration with The Food Event Company Africa will today, August 26 stage its first ever jollof festival in Accra dubbed, Jollof Market.

The event which is scheduled to come off at Serallio in Osu, Accra on Saturday August 26 from 11am to 10pm is opened to all.

“Admission is free for both adults and kids. Come let’s celebrate jollof as one big family,” Debra-Jane Nelson, Event Consultant at Think Mahogany Events said on Thursday.

Jollof Market is an open-air food fair for the purpose of bringing a vast number of millennia to a mouth-watering array of Jollof and a variety of accompaniments by local foods and drinks vendors.

Among activities will be Jollof King and Queen Live Cooking competition for adults and to participate and stand a chance of winning amazing prices, patrons are expected to email their special recipe to [email protected]

There would be Karaoke session, Spoken words, DJ battle, Pool tables, FIFA (gaming consoles), EPL Match Day Live (All EPL Matches) and many more activities for adults.

Children who will be attending the festival would also be engaging in activities such as Cotton candy, Face painting, Balloon Art and others.

Jollof Market is the first of its kind to also promote food tourism in Ghana. It is being sponsored by Acrecity Medics, Wilmar Africa, producers of Frytol oil and Fortune Rice.