Jeshurun Okyere thrills patrons at August worship





There was an overflow of anointing on Sunday at this year’s August Worship, as host, Jeshurun Okyere led patrons in worship.

Backed by his Love Creed Band, Jeshurun lived up to the billing as they led the clientele to the throne of worship with an amazing performance.

The event which took place at the Maker’s House Chapel International for the first time brought together people from all walks of life.

Jeshurun proved himself in the gospel music circles with his extra ordinary song ministration.

The atmosphere was charged further with another classic performance, by Gospel music diva, Ohemaa Mercy.

Coupled with her energy and soothing voice, she thrilled the gathering.

Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye was also in his elements, as he took the worship to another level with his anointing.

The worship atmosphere became more intimate when Nigeria’s worshiper, Victoria Orenze took her turn to minister.

Ace broadcaster, Abeiku Aggrey, affectionately called Abeiku Santana also mesmerised patrons with his biblical insight, as he raised funds for the Jeshurun Okyere Global Outreach’s (JOGO) philanthropic work.

Staff of EIB Network led by the Chief Executive Officer, Bola Ray, known privately as Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi, were there to commemorate the third-anniversary of Starr FM, the main partners of the event.

Spectator