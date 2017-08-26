I’m glad Akufo-Addo replaced incompetent John Mahama – Bawumia





Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says he takes delight in the fact that the Ghanaian economy is back on the path to progress, attributing the achievement to the “competent Akufo-Addo who has replaced the incompetent John Mahama” as President of the land.

He said if he look as the galaxy of talents assembled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assist him manage the Ghanaian economy, he has no doubt that the coming days will be better.

Recounting his experience with the pool of human resources in Nana Addo’s Cabinet, he was of the firm belief that the President made the right choices in selecting the people to assist him manage the economy.

The Economic Management of the land which he, Dr. Bawumia, is the leader, he stressed, has been fantastic in coming up with brilliant ideas in rescuing the dying Ghanaian economy from total collapse, teasing his political opponents in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) whether they even remember the name of one person in the previous Economic Management Team.

Dr. Bawumia made this observation when addressing the 25th NPP Delegates Congress which is ongoing in Cape Coast in the Central Region of the country on Saturday, August 26, 2017.