I won’t condone corruption in my govt – Akufo Addo





President Nana Akufo-Addo has served notice he will not shield any of his appointees who engage in corrupt acitivities in his government.

Critics of the Akufo Addo government believe the government lost a fine opportunity in demonstrating its commitment to the fight against corruption with the manner in which it handled the controversial sale of 5 million liters of contaminated fuel at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

But addressing delegates at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Conference currently ongoing in Cape Coast, the President said, he’ll ensure that all reports of corruption against his appointees officials are thoroughly investigated by the state security agencies.

“Let me assure you, every allegation of corruption against any member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. Those who make the allegations should be prepared to support them with evidence. I will not supervise over a government that supports corruption. I have instructed the law enforcement agencies to investigate every allegation of corruption in my government.

