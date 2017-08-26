 I don’t watch Ghanaian movies-Duncan Williams





Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan Williams has disclosed he doesn’t watch Ghanaian Movies.

He told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, August 23 said he is more into foreign movies and does not watch Ghanaian movies.

“I like action movies and I enjoy actors like Chuck Norris, Steven Seagull …I don’t watch African movies, I don’t watch Ghanaian movies”.

Asked who his favorite gospel musician is, Archbishop Williams although he listens to Ghanaian gospel music he doesn’t have a favorite.

“I’m a worshipper myself and I’m not impressed by voices …i have kids that can sing and they sing and feel the presence, if you don’t touch me here it doesn’t matter what your music is I’m not impressed”.