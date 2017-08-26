Get well paid technocrats at HQ – Kufuor to NPP





Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is urging the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) to hire full time backroom personnel, who are professionals and will be committed to helping strengthen the party’s future.

Addressing the party at the 2017 Annual National Delegates Conference, the former leader said the leadership of the party, must find ways of synchronizing democracy and technocracy, to power the party’s vision in the political arena.

“…We are in the era of technocracy, a digital age. You may be a democrat alright but if you do not know the dynamics of the times, you talk democracy and at the end of the day your economy might be faltering, you might not be able to do the necessary social interventions to ensure the equality of opportunity that is also part of our DNA.” he said.

He continued:” And so my prayer is that, when the party retires into detailed deliberations, the party will see how we balance democracy with technocracy. It is not every office that must be voted for. But under the leadership, we must have full-time backroom, very professional thinkers and workers. The backroom people don’t tend to be too good on platforms, that is the profession of politicians like us, but invariably behind us we’ve got the backroom people working for us. Is the same in government. So the party headquarters must be equipped with such full-timers. They must be paid well and their role is just to sit and strategize for us.Once you find such people lets pay them well and lets keep them in the backroom.”

The ruling New Patriotic Party’s 2017 Annual National Delegates Conference is underway at the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast in the Central region.

Over 5,000 delegates drawn across the country have converged to take part in the conference .

This delegates conference according to the NPP will consider some proposals for amendment aimed at consolidating the constitution of the party especially when it comes to their internal elections as well as overall running of the party.

The party will also hold a rally at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast later in the afternoon after the amendment process to galvanize their support base in the region while again providing the avenue for the supporters to know what the party has been up to since assuming office some 8 months ago .

Some of the dignitaries seated for this conference include, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former President H.E Agyekum Kufour , Speaker of Parliament Prof.Mike Oquaye and a host of government functionaries and executive members of the party.