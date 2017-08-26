Each corruption allegation against my appointees will be probed – Akufo-Addo





President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his fight against corruption, stressing that every corruption allegation against any of his ministers and appointees which is backed by evidence shall not be swept under the carpet.

Instead, he said such allegation, shall be investigated by the law enforcement agencies and punish whoever is found culpable.

“You hear every now and then that there is corruption in the Akufo-Addo’s government. Let me reassure you of one thing, every allegation about corruption against any official or a member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies – every single one.

“Those who made that allegation it is better you support it with evidence when making this allegation of corruption because nobody is going to get away with it. I am not going to preside over a government that will support corruption in the country. We need to deal with it,” he underscored.

The President made this observation when addressing the 25th National Delegates Conference which is ongoing at campus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

Further reaffirming his commitment to the fight against corruption, he said no matter what impediments some people may put along his way to stop the Office of the Special Prosecutor from coming into operation, he will remain resolute and ensure that that office comes into being.

“The issue of dealing with corruption in a non-partisan objective manner, the office of the Special Prosecutor will come. There will be a lot of Parliamentary moves to try and delay it from coming into being. But those who are interested in delaying it – it will come. It will come and it will demand by those who are capable of doing justice to the office,” he emphasized.