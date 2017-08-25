Sheikh Ahmed receives VIP visitors from Ghana





His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group recently welcomed a VIP delegation from Ghana to his offices.

Sheikh Ahmed, accompanied by Adnan Kazim, DSVP Strategic Planning, RO and Aeropolitical Affairs, Emirates and Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ SVP, Commercial (Africa), were pleased to meet with Ghanaian Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Aviation, together with a number of high-ranking officials.

The meeting took place at the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai. Emirates’ commitment to Ghana and the African market were re-affirmed and opportunities for further co-operation in the future discussed.