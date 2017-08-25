Police deploys 1,250 security personnel





The Ghana Police Service has deployed 1,250 security personnel to the Central region to cover NPP’s National Delegates’ conference scheduled for this weekend.

The personnel are drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Bureau of National Investigations, the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and other security agencies.

Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Reverend David Nenyi Ampah Bennin who made the disclosure to the press explained that the presence of the police is to ensure that security is firm.

He said the security personnel have been deployed to hotels, schools and dwellings from Mankessim to Elmina where the delegates would lodge.

Criminals and people who have thoughts of fomenting trouble have equally been advised to rethink.

About 5,000 delegates are being expected at the conference which will be held at the University of Cape Coast.

The Conference is on the theme, “NPP, delivering on our promises; our roots, our strength, our future”.