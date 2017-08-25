PHOTOS: First lady graces BSIFF 2017

First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was present at the Black Star International Film Festival, during the closing film screening at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra.

After series of activities such as the cocktail opening ceremony, Film screening, talent market, cultural immersion, panel discussion, all at different locations, the film festival on Sunday, 20th August 2017 climaxed the mega event with a closing film at the Silverbird cinema.

The First Lady was seen Among the elated audience enjoying one of the ever anticipated Screened movie “A United Kingdom”, a film by British born Ghanaian Director Amma Asante, ‘ A United Kingdom’ was the closing film of the festival.

H.E Rebecca Akuffo – Addo who was also one of the influential guests of honour of the event was met by the Festival producer Juliet Asante and BSIFF Advisory board member Kunyalala Maphisa who is the CEO of Sub-Saharan Concessions ( a South African based Investment company). Mrs Akuffo – Addo was honoured to be a part of the festival, especially as it addresses the business of film, she pledged her support for subsequent editions.

H.E Samira Bawumia, Ama K Abebrese, Peter Ritchie, Akofa Edjeani , Dzifa Gomashie, Tope Oshin, Nana Adwoa Awindor, Joselyn Dumas and a host of other influential personalities and film makers attended the Black Stars International Film Festival.

The Black Star International Film Festival (Bsiff) is an International Film Festival which is focused on the Business of film. This festival is held in Ghana every year with its Maiden edition coming off in 2016.

Bsiff is bridging the gap between African Cinema and the world and gives the opportunity for cultural engagements, networking, learning and simply having fun. Film festivals also serve as an important cultural diplomacy tool among nations.

Black star international film festival- BSIFF is also committed to working with the local film industry to make it a more robust environment. In working to achieve their mandate, advocacy features strongly.

Zunnell Zuh, Elikem Kumordji, Adele, Ama K Abebrese & Efya are the 2017 brand Ambassadors.