NPP conference: 1,250 security personnel deployed

The Central Regional Police Command, in collaboration with the National Police Command, has deployed 1250 security personnel to ensure an incident-free National Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which starts on Friday, 25 August and ends on Saturday, 26 August.

The personnel have been drawn from the Ghana National Fire Service, Immigration Service, Prisons Service, BNI and National Security.

In a media briefing at the Regional Police Command in Cape Coast on Thursday, 24 August, DSP Ampah Bennin assured maximum security for delegates at their various residents, hotels and congress grounds.

“The Regional Police Command in collaboration with the National Police Command, is providing 1250 police personnel to cover this assignment. This number is also made up of other personnel from other security agencies [that is] Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, the BNI and the national security,” he stated.

“Currently, we are covering all the residences provided for the delegates and these are the Adisadel College, Mfanstipim School, Ghana National College, Aggrey Memorial, Holy Child School and the security personnel themselves shall be housed at the University Practice Secondary School. We are covering every single hotel right down from Mankessim to Elmina, whether delegates stay there or not,” he added.

The NPP Conference in Cape Coast is also expected to review the report of the Opoku Adusei Committee, which has been tasked to review the party’s performance in the 2016 elections and chart a course for victory in 2020.

The Committee, which completed compiled its report in six weeks, embarked on a nationwide tour to get input from the rank and file of the party.