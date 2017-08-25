Miss Ghana @60 train stops in Koforidua

The search for beautiful and intelligent ladies across the country to represent their regions at this year’s Miss Ghana @ 60 took an interesting turn when the organizers opted for the garden space at Freden Hotel in Koforidua rather than the usual conference rooms.

The blend of nature’s appealing scenery and the zeal on the faces of the young ladies provided a perfect atmosphere for the selection process.

Eastern Region welcomed the Miss Ghana team which has already been to the Northern Region, Upper East Region, Upper West Region, Ashanti Region and the Brong Ahafo Region.

Joy News’ Doreen Avio who has been touring with the team reports that ladies in the Eastern Region are very eager to get selected for the grand auditions which will take them a step closer to the covetous crown.

Radio and television personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, movie producer Fifi Coleman and Mr. Ghana brand ambassador, Achibald Acquaye were members of the jury that picked six girls in Koforidua.

Salomey Apiah, Pauline Dedaa Opoku, Sidique Fulera, Linda Serwaa Boateng, Brenya Nana Ama Gameli, Sharon Kwatiorkor Quartey, Patience Dede Anang were able to impress the judges for a pass to the grand auditions in Accra on September 1, 2017.

Doreen Avio also indicated that the Miss Ghana @60 crew will take off from Korofidua to the Volta Region for the Ho auditions scheduled for August 25.