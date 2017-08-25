Kasapa FM pays medical bills of ‘burnt baby’ detained by KATH





One and half year old “burnt baby” who is stuck in hospital bed over unpaid bills despite being discharged by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is set to go home today.

Kasapa 102.5 FM, a member of the fast growing media Empire in Ghana, EIB Network has responded to the desperate calls of Agnes Nkrumah, the unemployed mother of the patient and led a fundraising campaign in 24hrs to the rescue of the ‘poor baby’.

The host of Anopa Kasapa Morning show on Kasapa 102.5 FM , Fiifi Banson led his Production team to solicit donations from individuals on Thursday which was topped up by the EIB Network family.

The parent of the patient as of Thursday, August, 24 owed the hospital an amount of GHS 10, 181.00 as an outstanding medical bills.

An amount of GHS 11, 124 was presented by the Kasapa FM team to the parent of the patient as support for the baby to enable the hospital release him.

The baby, according to her mother got burnt after hot water poured on him.

She said, she left the baby while she was boiling water on a coal pot to pick something from her room, only to return and find the baby crying in helpless situation with the hot water all over him.