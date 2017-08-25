Joe Mettle to headline ABN Radio GOSPELFEST in London

Ghana’s first gospel musician to have won the VGMA Artiste of the year is billed to headline the maiden edition of London-based ABN Radio’s gospel music concert dubbed GOSPELFEST 2017.

The event is to celebrate one year of ABN Radio and to engage gospel music lovers in a thrilling evening of music this weekend.

The concert which will bring together gospel music lovers in London is the brainchild of ABN Radio UK, London’s leading Afropolitan Radio station.

A statement from ABN said Joe Mettle is perfect for the event because of he is known for his captivating and soulful music delivery.

“Joe Mettle set a record at this year’s Ghana Music Awards as the first non-secular artist to win the most coveted Artist of the Year in a category which had Afrobeats and dancehall heavyweights like Sarkodie, EL and Stoneboy.

The statement said Joe will be supported by London-based Afro-pop Gospel Artist Andrew Bello, Juanita Francis, Emmanuel Smith- Tali, Shekina and Nic Vani.

Operations Manager for ABN Radio UK, Daniel Dadson stated that “ This is the most anticipated Gospel concert for this year and we are very proud that such an excellent musician is headlining our maiden edition of this event”.

He further stressed that this will be an opportunity to interface with the amazing listeners of ABN Radio and reward their loyalty with prizes. There will be a prize draw with £1000 as first prize.

ABN Radio Gospelfest will be held at the newly unveiled TBC Oasis House Auditorium in Croydon on Bank holiday Sunday 27th August 2016. This event is supported by ABN TV, UK’s favorite Black broadcaster with sponsorship from Allied Bank Ghana, Blue rose Properties, Mama’s Choice Fufu Powder, Unity Link Money Transfer, Fanta’s Creations,Vlisco and Gaknobi