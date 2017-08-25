



Everyone has a story to tell. The narrative might differ but each of us has a story to tell. There is a saying “If you don’t like what you read, write your own story”.

You see, the quality of history is in its records, meaning the ability to make history relies heavily on record keeping. When we share our stories, we do not only offer an integral part of ourselves but we also touch the lives of others in that, our stories/testimonies can serve as life lessons. Our stories pave a way for those following our path and they certainly serve as inspiration to those who look up to us. The value of each life is valued by the impact it has on the lives of others, especially those around us and so, it is wisdom and also bravery to take up such a momentum of living a legacy.

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi does precisely that. The 40-year-old uses his real life character Bola Ray, to let us in and shares his story with us in a memoir/ biography – “It Is Possible, the Bola Ray Story”. Bola Ray’s story is one that will resonate with many in our communities. It is a story of hope, faith and love. It is an authentic story with real life instances, rich with experience both good and not so pleasant and the climax of the story is the results and outcome of those experiences.

Bola’s story teaches us patience, perseverance, determination and hard work. He is a man with a big smile, a big heart and a big vision. He has been involved in various projects to serve his community and the world at large, as we speak many destinies are connected to him as he leads multitudes of employees under his banner, employees who make a livelihood for themselves and their families. This is just to mention a few, which reminds me of the saying “The development of one man is the development of a nation.” Now this time around, he brings us a book.

A famous author once said “books are a treasure and the knowledge we find within is priceless and eternal.” It is possible, the Bola Ray story is one such gem. Look out for it this September, 2017.

A Black man we are proud of you. We recognize the burden and the mandate and so we celebrate your milestones. We need more stories like Bola Ray’s. Our young ones need these so let’s have an agenda and let’s pursue it steadfastly; never giving up for it is possible! So says the Bola Ray story.