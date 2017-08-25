I want my future husband to be like my father – Mensa Otabil’s daughter

Baaba Otabil, last of the three children of renowned man of God, Pastor Mensa otabil, says she wants her future husband to be like her father.

Commenting on the Bank of Ghana’s closure of her father’s Capital Bank and that of UT Bank, monitored by www.Ghanaweb.com, she described him as a man who “exudes grace”; believing that Jesus is about to do something greater in his life.

“He has exuded such grace that I have no doubt that Jesus is about to do something greater in his life”, she wrote on social media.

Miss Baaba, who recently graduated from the Liberty University in USA, praised the mental fortitude of her father, saying despite his troubles the first few words that come out his mouth makes her laugh.

She continued to say, she has learned so much from her dad and wishes her future husband to be just like her father.

“The peace that continues to surround him in the midst of chaos. He never stops seeking God and He never stops believing. I have learned so much from my father throughout my years on earth. I want my future husband to be like him”.

Not only her future husband but also, she wants her sons to “grow up and be like him” and her daughters picking up his character.

“I want my sons to grow up and be like him. I want my daughters to have his character.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the closure of his bank, Pastor Otabil told his congregation that people who have no right to even mention his name in their speech are now freely hurling insults at him.

“Oh yes, I’ve had some reality this week. You know when people who have no right to insult you, insult you; that is reality”.

Read Baaba Otabil’s full statement below:

This man right here though, He’s my dad and with everything that’s happened in the last couple of days, He has exuded such grace that I have no doubt that Jesus is about to do something greater in his life.



When I first heard what went on, I called him. I don’t really know what I was expecting but the first few words out his mouth made me laugh until tears started to sting at the corner of my eyes.

I mean, thick deep in his own burdens, He was comforting me and making sure that I was okay! I am just in awe of his strength.



The peace that continues to surround him in the midst of chaos. He never stops seeking God and He never stops believing. I have learned so much from my father through out my years on earth. I want my future husband to be like him.

I want my sons to grow up and be like him. I want my daughters to have his character. Dad, you are the best father a girl could ask for. I love you so so much. You have taught me what it means to be kind, honest, loving, and gracious. May God continue to surround you with his peace.

May Jesus continue to bless you with Grace. May the Holy Spirit continue to fill your heart with love. I know that there are bigger and better and greater things to come. #seriouslythebestfatherever

