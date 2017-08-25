Hot video: I have been tame – Rashida Black Beauty

2016 Jigwe Award winner, Rashidatu Mohammed whose controversial video popularized the term ‘malafaka’ says she has been tamed after her nude video went viral on social media.

The 18-year-old lady has caused a stir on social media after her nude was leaked.

Rashida Black Beauty as she is popularly known was seen displaying her private parts in the two minute explicit clip which has gone viral.

Reaction on social media was that of disappointment with many condemning the teenager who was once hailed for taking a jab at her ex-boyfriend.

Rashidatu Mohammed has apologized noting that the video was not meant for the public. Since the unfortunate incident, Rashida Black Beauty has gone into ‘hibernation’ and is no more vibrant on social media.

In an exclusive interview on Kofi TV, the repentant social media celebrity said the video shot a long time ago was meant for her white lover abroad.

Rashidatu said her indiscretion has really affected her fan base on all social media platforms.

“I’m not a happy person because I have disappointed my fan base. I can even face my family in Berekum after the video was leaked by scammers” she bemoaned.

She advised the young ladies never to attempt to do a naked video for their love both home and abroad.

Watch full video below