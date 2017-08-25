Court orders Immigration to grant Indian businessman temporal legal status





An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mrs Naa Adoley Azu has ordered the Immigration services to grant the Indian businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram a temporal residents and work permit.

The Judge ordered the Indian to appear before the Immigration office on Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 at Immigration Headquarters processing section for examination, consideration, processing and regularization for a permit.

The Judge made the order upon asking the how the Indian must do to stay in the country to resolve his issues and he must remain the country temporarily but legally.

Kasapa fm court correspondent, Daakyehene reported that the Judge warned that the country must not flown on International humanitarian status of a foreigner.

The high court on 31st July, 2017 declared the deportation of the Indian as illegal and an abuse of discretionary power on the part the the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

The Indian arrived on 2nd August, 2017 only for him to be detained by the immigration because he didn’t have a visa.

Lawyer for the victim, Gary Nimako told the court that they have appeared before the Immigration office but didn’t get the chance to obtain residence permit for the Indian.

The court order therefore is directed to the Immigration services to give the applicant a temporal residents permit until all cases be heard.

According to the Judge, it is fair and equitable that applicant should not be staying in the country illegally.

The case returns to court on 8th September, 2017.