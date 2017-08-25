Battle lines drawn for Ghana Meets Naija UK tonight





The UK edition of ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ is set to come off tonight, August 25, 2017, with a show-stopping artist lineup.

The concert, which will be held at the 02 Arena, London, aims at taking Ghanaian and Nigerian music to another level and is expected to attract over 5,000 Ghanaian and Nigerian music fans in the UK and other African nationals.

West African dancehall stars Shatta Wale (Ghana), Stonebwoy (Ghana) and Burna Boy (Nigeria) have been named as headline Acts for the event.

With the combined prowess of Abrantee (UK), Akwaaba (UK), Alordia Promotions (UK), Desire Events (UK) and West Coast Entertainment (UK), the anticipated sell-out-show will feature performances from both foreign and UK-based artistes, a titillating DJ battle and a rave into the early morning hours.

“Many are expectant about ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’ and industry paddies have put it as the biggest thing to happen on the music scene in UK. It is all about unification and brotherliness within the spirit of having fun with our Nigerian brothers and sisters. We have a lot in common and there is no better way to express that than through a concert,” Bola Ray, CEO of Empire Entertainment – organisers of the concert, said.

The event will also witness awesome performances from celebrated and award-winning artistes from both Ghana and Nigeria, with support from guest artistes from UK and USA.

In 2012 and 2013, “Ghana Meets Naija” was awarded Best Event at the Ghana Nightlife Awards. The events accolades also include Best Musical Concert in Ghana per the DSTV Africa TV Magazine show “Star Gist” and is the ground for which Empire Entertainment was awarded Event Company of the Year (Ghana) and the City People’s awards in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Ghana Meets Naija has played host to top names from the 2 talent-rich countries;

Ghana: D Cryme, Kwaw Kesse, Castro, Keche, 4×4, VIP, Ruff N Smooth, Efya, Double, R2Bees, Okyeame Kwame, E.L, Raquel, Samini, Stonbwoy, Edem, SHatta Wale, Mz Vee, A.K. Songstress, Sarkodie, Guru, Lil Win, Flow King Stone, Kaakie and Nana Ama McBrown.

Nigeria: 9ice, Tuface, M.I., Tiwa Savage, Brymo, Davido, Wiz Kid, Omawunmi, Timaya, Burna Boy, Kcee, Selebobo, Wizboy, Seyi Shay, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Dija, Reekado Banks, Korede Bellow, D’Prince, Flavour, Harry Song and Mr Eazi.