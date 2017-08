Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour show at the Quân khu 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam last night was pulled on doctors’ orders due to the 24-year-old singer’s “health problems”.

According to a fan account, Ariana apologized via Instagram stories from “the bottom of my heart” and promised to “make it up to you in the future”.

So Kasabian and the Allah-Las aren’t the only acts who have been forced to cancel gigs this week.