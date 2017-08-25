Akufo-Addo launches Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has launched the Ghana Astronomy Radio Observatory at Kuntunse, and described the development as the beginning of a new era in Ghana’s quest to harness the potentials of Space Science and Technology for the accelerated socio-economic development of our country.

This new era, according to President Akufo-Addo, will not only witness the deepening of knowledge and skills development in electronics and information and communications technology of Ghanaian scientists, but also enhance their capacity to contribute to the world body of knowledge in the ever expanding field of astronomy and space science.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Thursday, when he launched the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory at Kuntunse, in Accra.

The President recounted how, in 2007, the country, under the leadership of President John Agyekum Kufuor, took the bold decision to sign up to the African Square Kilometre Array (SKA) partnership agreement, an agreement spearheaded by South Africa, which involved seven other African countries

This decision, he explained, was made at the time when Ghana did not have any programme in astronomy, and was an example of the bold and visionary leadership of the time, its purpose being to propel the country to the enviable league of countries pursuing space science.

Ghana, by this feat, has become the first partner country of the African Very Long Baseline Interferometer Network to complete the conversion of the 32-metre Intelsat Telecommunications Satellite Earth Station at Kuntunse into a functioning radio telescope.

It is was the hope of President Akufo-Addo that the “integration of this radio telescope into the African Very Long Baseline Interferometer Network, in preparation for the second phase construction of the Square Kilometre Array across the African continent, will be successful.”

Ghana abounds in talent

Making reference to the recent, successful launch into orbit of GhanaSat-1, a satellite developed by three students from All Nations University College, a private university in Koforidua, in partnership with their Japanese counterparts at Kyushu Institute of Technology (KIT), President Akufo-Addo noted that it is an indication that Ghana abounds in talent successful, and Government is very pleased to see Ghanaian talents shining, with even greater promise for the future.

The President reiterated the commitment of Government to continue to develop the human capital needed for a sustainable implementation of the country’s space programmes, particularly enhancing the nation’s human resource capacity in astronomy research.

“We have big plans for our national space development programme. These include the establishment of a National Space Data Centre for satellite data collection, management and application. This comprehensive programme will involve the establishment of a national satellite ground receiving station and the launch of satellites,” he said.

The President continued, “The radio telescope, being launched today, will expand further our frontiers in space science. I am informed that the radio telescope will provide information from distant bodies in the universe that will help us understand the birth and formation of stars, the death of stars and the general structure of the universe.”

President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that the facility will help the Ghanaians appreciate the reality and complexity of global warming and its harmful effects, such as rising sea levels, costal erosion, erratic rainfall pattern, prolonged and intense dry seasons, desertification and reduction of vegetation cover on our lives.

“It is for this reason that we, as humans and care-takers of our earth, should not compound the pressures on our fragile planet through harmful activities, such as illegal mining and logging and the production of greenhouse gases,” he added.

Source: Graphic.com.gh