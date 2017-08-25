Africans have lost their sense of identity – Amandzeba





Highlife legend Amandzeba Nat Brew has said people of African descent have lost their sense of recognition.

Speaking about reasons why he prefers to wear cowries, the ‘Kpalogo’ singer disclosed that it is a universal identity which used to be the medium of exchange at the time there was no currency on the Africa continent.

When asked if he’s a Pan Africanist, he admitted he is an activist for humanity, adding that “We really have to go beyond our continent to know what’s happening exactly elsewhere because there are many times we need to organise ourselves as African artistes and give voice to those who don’t have it. Largely if you look around, we’re missing… we’re lost.”

According to him, it is incumbent upon the African artiste to make himself or herself visible and present to speak for the masses.

“It’s not for nothing that God is giving you or I the talent to sit and communicate with the people so then what message do you have… If you can’t do anything at all for them, you have to speak for them.”

Amandzeba urged that African artistes should position themselves to speak for others and not wait for international artistes to organise events that relate to sufferings of Africa.

“We always wait when there’s predicaments in Africa that we see international musicians helping out with our own issues… We as African artistes shouldn’t remain silent,” Amandzeba said on GHToday HARDTALK with Baisiwa Dowuona Hammond on GHOne TV.

He said African artistes can contribute monetary wise to alleviate the suffering of others, adding that artistes should work harder and synergise specially in areas of arts and entertainment to inspire others.

Sharing his opinion on Sierra Leone’s recent mudslide, he opined that he has spoken with a number of Ghanaian artistes to come on board to help raise funds through concert and floats through the principal streets in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.

Propelled by his fear of the loss of his African culture, Amandzeba Nat Brew sets off on his quest to clarify his identity through his remarkable exponent of traditional Ghanaian music and helping those in need.