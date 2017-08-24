Women are made for love and attention – Duncan-Williams

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry Nicholas Duncan-Williams has counseled men ready to marry to shower enough attention and love on their partners.

“Women are made for attention, for security and for love,” the archbishop told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.

He added that he failed to show affection and attention towards his ex wife because his father did not set that example for him and his siblings.

“My father never hugged me till he died, I didn’t see my dad showing any affection around to the kids or any of his wives…so the truth of the matter is that when I reflect by looking back, I realize that there is no example for me to look up to and to appreciate anything that she [my wife] wanted.”

The 60-year-old archbishop popularly called the PAPA by his pastors and congregation added that his marriage failed because he did not understand the concept of marriage and called on people to openly display affection to their partners and not pay heed to public perception.

“Over here, if you watch we are not very affectionate people, we don’t send roses, I never saw my father send roses to anyone…so to tell me to send roses, flowers, those things were problems for me in those days, now I am okay with it.”

From humble beginnings, Duncan-Williams has risen to become a remarkable man of God who represents Ghana and Africa on an international level.

In 2017, the Archbishop was named by the New African Magazine one of “The 100 Most Influential Africans”.

The Archbishop became the first non-American to lead the prayer for the incoming President and Vice President of the United States during the inauguration.